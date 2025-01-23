Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $21.02 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,615 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

NYSE:SWK opened at $86.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

