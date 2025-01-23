Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Purchases 885 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $454,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $253.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $223.09 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.69.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.