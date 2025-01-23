Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,025 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $28,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.