Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Catalent alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTLT

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock opened at $63.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michelle R. Ryan sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,849.50. The trade was a 20.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 57.5% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.