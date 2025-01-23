Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Centuri from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Centuri from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Centuri in the second quarter worth about $33,619,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Centuri by 67.4% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,515,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after acquiring an additional 610,138 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter worth about $5,587,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter worth about $4,339,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter worth about $3,409,000.

CTRI stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. Centuri has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

