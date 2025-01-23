Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Given New $190.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $165.92. The company had a trading volume of 113,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $160.85 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

