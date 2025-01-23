Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,190,822.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.6 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $1,034,024.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,796,497.64. The trade was a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $192,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,674.38. This trade represents a 12.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,823 shares of company stock worth $2,171,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

