Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $323.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.47. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $325.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.