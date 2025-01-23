Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth $731,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 75,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $7,987,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 404,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $111,331,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of V stock opened at $323.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.47. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $325.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Visa Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $326.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.81.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Visa
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.