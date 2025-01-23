Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CINF. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

CINF opened at $138.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average is $138.78. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $161.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.65%.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.19 per share, for a total transaction of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

