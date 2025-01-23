Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Stock Price

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 2,720 ($33.49) to GBX 2,730 ($33.61) in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($32.01) price objective on the stock.

LON:ICG traded up GBX 58 ($0.71) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,316 ($28.51). The stock had a trading volume of 2,540,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,981. Intermediate Capital Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,852 ($22.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,448 ($30.14). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,447.50 and a beta of 1.97.

ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with a 35-year history, managing $106bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.

We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.

