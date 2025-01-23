Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG) Stock Price

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 2,720 ($33.49) to GBX 2,730 ($33.61) in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($32.01) price objective on the stock.
ICG provides flexible capital solutions to help companies develop and grow. We are a leading global alternative asset manager with a 35-year history, managing $106bn of assets* and investing across the capital structure. We operate across four asset classes: Structured and Private Equity, Private Debt, Real Assets, and Credit.
We develop long-term relationships with our business partners to deliver value for shareholders, clients, and employees, and use our position of influence to benefit the environment and society.
