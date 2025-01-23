Citigroup Raises 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $152.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Melius upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $149.14 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.73 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5,770,390 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.35%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 261,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 6,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

