Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 174.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,414 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $47.06 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.