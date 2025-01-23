Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WM Technology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of WM Technology by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,516,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 834,551 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in WM Technology by 754.6% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 189,174 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.61 price target on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Camire sold 27,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $28,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 629,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,741.16. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM Technology stock opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 0.87. WM Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.65.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

