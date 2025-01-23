Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

