Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hafnia by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,056,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the third quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter worth about $1,025,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,774,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Hafnia by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 224,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia Price Performance

HAFN opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Hafnia Limited has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Hafnia Cuts Dividend

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Hafnia had a net margin of 53.44% and a return on equity of 36.90%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 89.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Hafnia from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hafnia

Hafnia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.