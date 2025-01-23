Clint Hurt Sells 4,894 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $1,053,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,264,069.60. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Clint Hurt sold 1,107 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $236,997.63.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Clint Hurt sold 3,095 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.65, for a total value of $664,341.75.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $467,357.88.

On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $233,387.73.

PrimeEnergy Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $376.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $243.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 31.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.