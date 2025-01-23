Clint Hurt Sells 4,894 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) Director Clint Hurt sold 4,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $1,053,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,264,069.60. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 17th, Clint Hurt sold 1,107 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $236,997.63.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Clint Hurt sold 3,095 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.65, for a total value of $664,341.75.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Clint Hurt sold 2,118 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.66, for a total value of $467,357.88.
- On Monday, December 30th, Clint Hurt sold 997 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total transaction of $233,387.73.
Shares of NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $376.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.68. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $243.49.
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
