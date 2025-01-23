Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Up 21.6% – Here’s What Happened

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 21.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301.19 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 297.60 ($3.66). Approximately 38,613,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 6,131,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244.80 ($3.01).
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.51) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 556.60 ($6.85).
In related news, insider Mike Morgan sold 10,885 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($2.97), for a total value of £26,232.85 ($32,294.53). Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
