CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 269.59 ($3.32) and traded as low as GBX 263 ($3.24). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.26), with a volume of 269,828 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMCX

CMC Markets Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 269.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 299.73. The company has a market capitalization of £667.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,403.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC Markets Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is currently 4,705.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £296.82 ($365.41). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($369.42). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 322 shares of company stock worth $90,026. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CMC Markets

(Get Free Report)

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.