CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Trading Down 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 217.50 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 217.50 ($2.68). 1,458,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 914,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.26).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday.
CMC Markets Stock Performance
CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts anticipate that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CMC Markets Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is 4,705.88%.
Insider Activity at CMC Markets
In related news, insider David Fineberg bought 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 242 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £300.08 ($369.42). Also, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 316 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £303.36 ($373.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 322 shares of company stock worth $90,026. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CMC Markets Company Profile
CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.
The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.
