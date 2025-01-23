Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $5,042,380.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CL opened at $87.53 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.65.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

