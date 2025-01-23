Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.65.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.