Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Comerica from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comerica from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.78. Comerica has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Comerica news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at $600,885.90. This trade represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 390.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 761,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,000 after buying an additional 606,375 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,408,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,312,000 after buying an additional 574,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,309,000 after acquiring an additional 490,468 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth $26,630,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter valued at $16,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

