Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Commercial National Financial stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Commercial National Financial has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49.

Commercial National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Commercial National Financial’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

