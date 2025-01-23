Commons Capital LLC Buys 66 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.4% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,202,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $944.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $419.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $675.96 and a 52 week high of $1,008.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $902.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,013.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.