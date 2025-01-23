Commons Capital LLC Buys 66 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commons Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,878 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.4% of Commons Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $4,202,000. Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.9% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $1,016,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
NASDAQ:COST opened at $944.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $419.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $675.96 and a 52 week high of $1,008.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $902.74.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
