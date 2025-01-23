COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 688,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,810 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 711.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CDP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CDP opened at $29.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.99. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.72%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

