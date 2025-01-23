Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE CTRA traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,096,897. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 29,643 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $775,460.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,282. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 28.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,480,000 after buying an additional 15,736,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,156,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,628,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,963,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,266,000 after buying an additional 195,966 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,085,000 after buying an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

