CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.82 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.64). CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,476,267 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £286.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.
CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a net margin of 76.66% and a return on equity of 7.27%.
CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks.
