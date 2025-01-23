CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.82 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 51.60 ($0.64). CQS New City High Yield shares last traded at GBX 53 ($0.65), with a volume of 1,476,267 shares trading hands.

CQS New City High Yield Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £286.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,757.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83.

CQS New City High Yield (LON:NCYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 4.50 ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. CQS New City High Yield had a net margin of 76.66% and a return on equity of 7.27%.

CQS New City High Yield Dividend Announcement

CQS New City High Yield Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. CQS New City High Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13,333.33%.

CQS New City High Yield Fund Limited aims to provide investors with a high dividend yield and the potential for capital growth by investing in high-yielding, fixed interest securities. These include, but are not limited to, preference shares, loan stocks, corporate bonds (convertible and/or redeemable) and government stocks.

