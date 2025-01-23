Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 5,440 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 56.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $45.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

