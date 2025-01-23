Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 98.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.0 %

CRUS opened at $100.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.67. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $147.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

