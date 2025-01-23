Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2,033.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 39.5% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 51,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 957,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,810,000 after buying an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 22,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $210.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $177.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

Shares of BAH opened at $143.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $127.09 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average of $151.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

