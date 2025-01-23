Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,218,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total value of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $171.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.92. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.48 and a 52 week high of $176.77.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 22.09%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

