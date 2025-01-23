Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 810 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Shopify by 41.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Shopify by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shopify from $67.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Shopify Stock Up 0.1 %

SHOP opened at $106.39 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of 99.43, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.46.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.