Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 2,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $91,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,329,980.32. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $98,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $369,672.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $366,168.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 6,342 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $370,880.16.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,300 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $378,943.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $84.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 225.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

