D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 24,498 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

