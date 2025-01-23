D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $124.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $87.96 and a 1 year high of $128.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.27.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

