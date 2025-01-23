D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 1,239 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 119,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 46,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 341.6% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.50 and a 200-day moving average of $283.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $239.86 and a one year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $450.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

