D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $30.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

