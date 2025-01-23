D.B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 70.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total transaction of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This trade represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $235.47 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.91 and a 52 week high of $275.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.65. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.62. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $567.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

