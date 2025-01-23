D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $223.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $112.61 and a twelve month high of $225.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

