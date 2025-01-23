Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 3,307 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,262,000 after acquiring an additional 92,537 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Mad River Investors boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.83.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $197.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.63. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $221.66.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

