Dakota Wealth Management Buys 315 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $254.43 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.