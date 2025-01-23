Dakota Wealth Management Buys 9,564 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 37.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trade Desk from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $120.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 197.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $141.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

