Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Willner & Heller LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Finally, Meridian Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

