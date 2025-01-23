Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE TSM opened at $223.33 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $112.61 and a one year high of $225.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.90 and its 200-day moving average is $184.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.