Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $126.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.13.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

