Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,102 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $101.62.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.