Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,102 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 35,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $101.62.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
