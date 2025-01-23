Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.16 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.17). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 409.07 ($5.04), with a volume of 771 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.91) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Dalata Hotel Group
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Down 6.0 %
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dalata Hotel Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.