Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.16 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.17). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 409.07 ($5.04), with a volume of 771 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.91) target price on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 361.35. The stock has a market cap of £819.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,139.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

