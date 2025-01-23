Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Up 8.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 201,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,909,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLAY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAY

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 7.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.17.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 19,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $503,021.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,021. This represents a 38.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.