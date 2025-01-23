David Ian Mckay Sells 20,304 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 20,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.12, for a total transaction of C$3,555,721.76.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
TSE RY traded up C$1.47 on Thursday, reaching C$175.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,055,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,097. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$127.60 and a twelve month high of C$180.45. The stock has a market cap of C$247.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$174.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$165.78.
Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.31%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Market Momentum: 3 Stocks Poised for Significant Breakouts
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Kinder Morgan’s Uptrend is Only Half Over: New Highs Are Coming
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.