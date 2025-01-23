Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $279.63 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $280.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.78.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

